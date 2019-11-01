Tropical storm ‘Maha’ 1,400 km away from Oman

The National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center (at Oman Meteorology) said that the tropical storm Maha is situated in east-central parts of Arabian Sea, located at longitude 71.7 degrees east and latitude 14.6 degrees north.

The tropical storm, situated about 1,400 km away from the nearest point of the Sultanate coast (Ras Madrakah) will not directly impact the sultanate during the next five days.

Meanwhile, the deep deep depression (Kyarr) has weakened into depression with estimated surface wind speed between 17 to 27 knots.

It is situated 500km away from Ras Madrakah and rain clouds accompanying the system could result in occasional thundershowers to Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates within next 48 hours.