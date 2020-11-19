Tropical depression predicated over the Arabia Sea

Muscat: Oman Meteorology office on Thursday has indicated a formation of tropical depression over the Arabian Sea during the coming 48 hours.

In an online statement, the Oman Meteorology said, “Latest weather images have indicated a formation of convective clouds over the southern part of the Arabian Sea with chances of development of a tropical depression in the next 48 hours”.

Specialists at the Met Office are keeping an eye on the latest weather updates related to the Aabian Sea.