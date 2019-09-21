Tropical depression likely in Arabian Sea: Oman Met

Muscat: A low-pressure zone has been observed east of the Arabian Sea and is likely to deepen to a tropical depression in the next 48 hours without any impact on the coast of the Sultanate in the next three days, reported Oman Meteorology.

Speaking to the Observer, an official at Oman Meteorology said, “We are monitoring the situation and there has been not much change since the last update on Friday. There are chances of the situation heading towards Oman, but not in the next three days. We will develop a bulletin develops into a tropical depression.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorology said, The low-pressure area over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian sea off south Gujarat coast and the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. It is very likely to move west­northwestwards and concentrate into a depression during next 36 hours.”