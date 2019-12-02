Tropical depression forms in Arabian Sea

Muscat: The Analysis of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicates formation of tropical depression system over southwest Arabian Sea on Monday.

The system is located at longitude 55.0°E and latitude 05.0°N with estimated surface wind speed around the center between (17 to 27 knots).

The depression is located 700 km away from the Federal Republic of Somalia coasts. Latest numerical weather prediction indicates westerly to southwesterly movement of the tropical depression towards Federal Republic of Somalia coasts with a probability of further intensification into a deep depression within the coming 24 hours with no direct impacts over the Sultanate.

With chance of sea state changing to moderate to rough along Dhofar Governorate coasts with maximum wave height between two to three metres.

The National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center continues to monitor all updates of this tropical weather event and the Public Authority for Civil Aviation advices the public to follow its latest weather bulletins and reports.