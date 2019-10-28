Tropical cyclone KYARR is about 760 km away from the nearest point of the Sultanate’s coast

The tropical cyclone center is about 760 km away from the nearest point of the Sultanate’s coast (Ras Madrakah).

Muscat: The National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center (NMHEWC) analysis indicate that the tropical cyclone “KYARR” over center Arabian Sea is located at longitude 65.2°E and latitude 18.2°N with estimated surface wind speed around the center between (115 to 125 knots).

NMHEWC latest analysis indicate chances of KYARR continuous movement towards west to northwestward towards the Sultanate’s coasts during the coming 48 hours with gradual decline in classification. After that, the movement will be southwesterly parallel to the coasts of South A’Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

The center of the tropical cyclone will be as close as 200 km away from the coasts with no chances of crossing the land.

It is also expected that the indirect effects of the tropical cyclone will begin by tomorrow night in a form of cloud advection occasionally associated with thundershower and fresh winds over South A’Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

Rough sea condition is expected along coasts of South A’Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and

Dhofar governorates with maximum wave height ranging between (4 – 6 meters) with chances of sea water inundation over low level laying coastal areas while it will be moderate to rough sea (2-3 meters) along Oman Sea coasts.

NMHEWC is continuously monitoring and analysing all updates regarding the tropical cyclone “KYARR”. The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) advices the public to follow its latest weather bulletins and avoid venturing and riding the sea. —ONA