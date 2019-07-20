Triple FEED competition scheme for Sohar LNG bunkering hub

MUSCAT, JULY 20 – Japan’s JGC Corporation, a global engineering contractor, is the second company to have been invited to participate in a Triple FEED Competition Scheme linked to the development of an LNG bunkering terminal at the Port of Sohar. The client is the partnership of Total E&P Oman Development BV, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the French company Total SA, and Oman Oil & Orpic Group. Leading US-based engineering and technology firm McDermott International Inc announced last week that it is also participating in the same FEED competition scheme.

This project consists of FEED services to construct a new medium-scale LNG plant with an annual LNG production capacity of 1,000,000 tonnes in Sohar. The scope of work during the FEED phase includes fully defining the onshore mid-scale LNG facilities and preparing a competitive tender for the engineering, procurement, supply, construction and commissioning phase. The global LNG bunkering market is entering a rapid growth period driven largely by the International Maritime Organization’s legislation to significantly limit sulphur emissions.

JGC has been responsible for constructing LNG plants that account for approximately 30 per cent of global LNG production. Currently, JGC is executing a total of three LNG plant construction projects, including a large-scale LNG plant in Canada, as well as FLNG (Floating LNG) plants off the coast of Malaysia and off the coast of Mozambique.