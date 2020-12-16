Features 

Trip of Loyalty ends at Muscat

Ahmed al Mahrouqi accompanied by Rachael Maclver Terry and Mohammed ended their trip of loyalty last Wednesday in Muscat. The trip that took eight days from Adam in al Dakhiliyah Governorate to Muscat, aimed to celebrate the 50th National Day of the Renaissance and to continue the support to HM Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.
It also aimed at introducing new places to the public and showing the beauty of Oman to the world, as well as supporting hikers in their search for adventure.
“we do 7.5 Km per hour. It is a lot faster than I do. It was an amazing experience”, says Rachael.

