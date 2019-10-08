Trio wins Nobel for work on evolution of universe

STOCKHOLM: The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics will be shared by a trio of scientists “for contributions to (the) understanding of the evolution of the universe and Earth’s place in the cosmos,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday.

Half of the prize — worth $908,000 — went to James Peebles, a dual citizen of Canada and the United States,” for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology” over the past two decades that have enriched modern astronomy’s timeline of the universe, from the Big Bang on wards.

Peebles’ breakthroughs centred on the “ancient radiation” that originated during the Big Bang 14 billion years ago and continues to surround us.

“The results showed us a universe in which just 5 per cent of its content is known, the matter which constitutes stars, planets, trees and us,” the academy said in a statement. “The rest — 95 per cent — is unknown dark matter and dark energy. This is a mystery and a challenge to modern physics.”

