TRIBUTES TO LATE TANZANIAN PRESIDENT

MUSCAT: At the behest of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik bin Taimour al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, accompanied by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister and a number of officials, offered His Majesty the Sultan’s condolences on the death of the late President of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli, at the premises of Embassy of Tanzania on Tuesday. HH Sayyid Shihab and the delegates were received by Abdallah Abasi Kilima, Ambassador of Tanzania to the Sultanate and members of the diplomatic mission. HH Sayyid Shihab wrote down expressions of commiseration in the Condolence Register. — ONA