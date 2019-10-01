Treasury bills tender results

Muscat: A tender of government treasury bills, issue number 083, was held at the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) this week. The total value of the allotted treasury bills amounted to RO 77.2 million, for a maturity period of 28 days from October 2 to October 30. The average accepted price reached 99.846 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at 99.845 per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 2.00601 per cent and 2.00911 per cent, respectively. The interest rate on the Repo operations with CBO is 2.516 per cent from October 1 to October 7 while the discount rate on the treasury bills discounting facility with CBO is 3.266 per cent, for the same period.

