TRC seminar stresses need to develop cultural heritage

MUSCAT: The Research Council (TRC), represented by the Strategic Programme for the Cultural Heritage of Oman, has organised a seminar on ‘Cultural Heritage: Investment and Sustainable Development’ at Oman Institute for Oil and Gas, Innovation Park Muscat.

The seminar was held under the patronage of Siham bint Ahmed al Harthiya, Director General of Real Estate Development at the Ministry of Housing, in the presence of those interested and specialised in cultural heritage from specific institutions and sectors.

The seminar opened with a brief review of the annual plan and objectives of the programme by Nasser bin Hamdan al Ismaili.

Ahmed bin Mahaad al Maashani, Director General of Heritage and Culture in Dhofar, gave his opening remarks with regard to the importance of cultural heritage of Oman. He maintained that “investing and developing cultural heritage is vital for the rise of the Omani individual and the Omani society”.

Following the opening ceremony, the seminar kicked off with three major sessions. The first session titled as ‘Cultural Heritage and Identities’, which was moderated by Dr Mohammed al Mahrouqi, included talks by Dr Nasser al Saqri from the Ministry of Education, who discussed the role of cultural heritage in preserving national identities, and Ahmed Zaouche, Programme Manager at Unesco Regional Office for GCC and Yemen, who elaborated on the impact of the inclusion of cultural heritage on the World Heritage Lists in relation to national development and identities.

The second session themed ‘Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Development’ was moderated by Dr Wafa al Shamsiya and included two speakers. The first speaker for the second session was Dr Ahmed al Rabaani, Director of Omani Studies Centre, with the participation of Huda al Dayeriya, a PhD student at the College of Education at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), and Amal al Azriya, Director of the Internal Quality Audit Department at SQU.

They gave a presentation titled ‘Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Development in the Sultanate of Oman: Reality and Problems’. The second presentation was about the experiences of some institutions in activating the development and sustainability of cultural heritage, and it was presented by Wadha al Shakiliya, researcher from the National Museum.

The last session, moderated by Dr Yousef al Shehhi, was on ‘Investing in Cultural Heritage’. It included a presentation by Saeed al Saqlawiya, Chairman of the Omani Society for Writers and Literati, about the role of architecture in preserving the national identity of the Sultanate. Furthermore, Hamad al Mashrafi, founder of the Data Mining Company, gave a presentation on ‘The Reality of Cultural Heritage Investment in the Sultanate of Oman’ while Salam al Reyami, a specialist from the Diwan of Royal Court, dealt with ‘Modern Technologies and Investment of Cultural Heritage’. — ONA