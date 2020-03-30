TRC participates in Virtual Ministerial Dialogue on Covid-19

With the invitation from UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), The Research Council (TRC) participated in a Virtual Ministerial Dialogue on Covid-19 and Open Science on March 30, alongside 176 participants from 120 countries, including 76 ministers of science and research.

The meeting, which included the participation of Dr. Saif al Hiddabi, Assistant Secretary-General for Strategic Planning and Business Development at TRC, discussed the role of science as a driver for evidence-based decision-making.

The ministerial meeting aimed to provide an open dialogue platform between specialists and experts to exchange expertise and experiences between participating countries and lessons learned from their experiences in dealing with this pandemic, in addition to emphasizing the role of science, innovation, and research in finding effective solutions to this global epidemic.

The meeting also touched on policy-making in supporting international cooperation in the field of science and research and the exchange of relevant information and data around the world to combat Covid-19 or any similar biological war in the future.

In the fight against COVID-19, TRC, in cooperation with the relevant authorities in the Sultanate, has also announced an initiative to provide research grants to support researchers, doctors, and those interested for projects addressing the current Covid-19 pandemic that finds medical, social and economic solutions or technical solutions that can alleviate the repercussions of this pandemic crisis.