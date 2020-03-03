TRC marks 25th edition of Scientific Insights

MUSCAT, MARCH 3 – The Research Council (TRC) celebrated the 25th jubilee edition of Scientific Insights in the presence of its Secretary-General Dr Hilal bin Ali al Hinai, officials, experts and the staff. The ceremony included a presentation on the history of Scientific Insights and its most prominent content and guest speakers throughout the years. There was also an exhibition displaying posters of all the previous issues of Scientific Insights since its first publication in October 2013, demonstrating the efforts of the design, technical direction, translation and auditing team.

Dr Abdullah bin Khamis al Kindi, Professor of Journalism and Electronic Publishing at Sultan Qaboos University, gave a presentation on science journalism as a guest speaker during the ceremony. He stressed the importance of simplifying science to the public and the role of scientific journalism in the world as well as the significance of scientific initiatives in the Omani society. He also touched on some initiatives to raise awareness about scientific journals in the Arab world such as investing and translating scientific magazines like National Geographic and Nature to market scientific outputs in the Arab world.

Scientific Insights is a quarterly scientific journal published every three months by TRC, consisting of 12 sections varying in scientific, research and development topics in alignment with TRC’s mission and its various goals in the field of scientific publishing and scientific awareness. The journal is also a bridge between researchers, academics and innovators, with the aim of disseminating their various scientific and innovative efforts and outputs. Those interested in accessing Scientific Insights can do so through TRC’s official website and various social media, in hopes of spreading the culture of innovation and science in the Sultanate.