TRC holds preliminary evaluation for award

MUSCAT, DEC 11 – The preliminary evaluation for the Salalah Award for Water and Wastewater, an initiative organised by The Research Council (TRC) and sponsored by Salalah Sanitary Drainage Services Company, took place on Wednesday at TRC with 42 applicants of researchers and innovators participating from all governorates of the Sultanate excluding Dhofar. The 22 participants from Dhofar Governorate will be evaluated on Thursday at Salalah Sanitary Drainage Services.

For the preliminary evaluation, the participants presented their ideas in front of the jury. The jury included Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Rawahi, Director of Strategic Research Programme for Water Research at TRC; Dr Mahad bin Said Baawain, Associate Professor at the Department of Civil and Architectural Engineering at Sultan Qaboos University; Yasser bin Abdullah al Shanfari, Head of Operations and Maintenance at Salalah Sanitary Drainage Services Company; and Dr Alameer bin Nasser al Alawi, Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs at College of Applied Sciences Salalah.

As for the evaluation itself for both the preliminary and final rounds, the participants are evaluated based on: clarity of the issue being tackled with their innovation; clarity of the innovative idea and methodology of work; originality and quality of the innovative idea; economic and social feasibility of the idea and its competitive advantage; applicability of innovation to the local environment; extent to which the idea complies with sustainability, health and environmental safety standards; and presentation skills (clarity, time, style).

After both days of the preliminary evaluations are completed, five finalists out of all the participants will be chosen to move to the final round. Each finalist will receive financial support of RO 1,000.

The jury will later hold a meeting with the finalists to inform them of the final stage requirements for the Salalah Award for Water and Wastewater.

