TRC holds 2nd workshop for Salalah Award for Water and Wastewater

The second workshop for the Salalah Award for Water and Wastewater, an initiative organised by The Research Council (TRC) and sponsored by Salalah Sanitary Drainage Services Company, took place on Wednesday at the Social Centre at TRC with 42 applicant researchers and innovators participating.

For the second workshop, it included a number of lectures and interactive discussion sessions from a group of officials, specialists and organisers of the award on sewage and water challenges in Oman. The workshop also aimed to train the applicants and refine their research ideas to be more realistic and applicable when presenting to the jury during the final evaluation.

Dr Mohammed al Rawahi opened the workshop with the objectives and requirements of the different stages of the award as well as the criteria and conditions for accepting innovative ideas. He stressed on the “importance of originality and adaptability to the local environment” as vital factors when coming up with research ideas and innovations among the applicants. Moreover, TRC’s Muhanna al Zuheimi made a presentation on intellectual property and its relation to scientific research and innovation, whereas Umaima al Mahdhoriya, from Innovation Park Muscat (IPM), elaborated on how to develop ideas into innovative models in a presentation about business planning.

The final evaluation and announcement of the winners of the Salalah Award for Water and Wastewater will be made in February 2020. The winners will be honoured in March 2020 at an official ceremony, with the first place winner receiving RO 4,000 and the second place winner receiving

RO 2,000.

