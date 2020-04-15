Local 

TRC extends date of application submission for graduate research grant programme

Muscat: The Graduate Research Grant (GRG) Programme of The Research Council (TRC) has announced the extension of submitting applications to self-funded Omani postgraduate and PhD students currently studying abroad, who have never received any government or private funded scholarship for the current academic degree, until May 31, 2020.

Interested applicants can apply through (int.student@trc.gov.om). Those wishing to obtain research support must send the research proposal, a pledge form that the student does not receive any government or private scholarship from within the Sultanate, a copy of a valid passport, and the application form.

The Graduate Research Grant Programme aims to build a research culture in the Sultanate through supporting the initiatives of interested individuals or groups of researchers in areas relevant to their expertise, improve the quantity and quality of the pre-doctoral research, provide opportunities for hands-on research training, and establish a network of researchers. –ONA

