TRC Board reviews the 10th five-year plan

Muscat: The Research Council (TRC) Board held its second meeting for 2020 virtually on Monday under the chair of HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Chairman of The Research Council, and in the presence of representatives of a number of academic and private institutions

During the meeting, the Board approved the 10th five-year plan of TRC, which focused on creating a harmony between the National Strategy for Research and Development (NSRD) 2040 with both the National Innovation Strategy and Oman Vision 2040, in addition to reviewing the draft implementation plan of the NSRD 2040.

The Board also reviewed the developments of the COVID-19 Research Program, which was established by TRC in cooperation with various academic and governmental institutions to deal with the pandemic, and through which 28 research projects were funded at a total cost of approximately RO 280,000, with the research projects are expected to be completed within three to twelve months.

The Board also acknowledged the establishment of the Center of Excellence in 5G Networks and the Internet of Things (IoT), which will be funded by the Public Authority for Privatisation and Partnership in cooperation with Ericsson and Omantel and aims to support national efforts in monitoring, developing and localizing new technologies in these areas.

The members of the Board reviewed the annual report of TRC, TRC’s final budget for 2019 and a number of topics on the meeting’s agenda.