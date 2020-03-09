Head stories 

Travellers wary over entry curbs

Vinod Nair

Muscat, March 9 – Uncertainty prevailed among a section of expatriate community in Oman following suspension of flights by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait from the sub-continent. “I wanted to travel to India on a short trip but concerned that Oman might soon or later impose restrictions like other countries in the region. In that case, I would be forced to stay in India until further notice or made to present a pre-examination certificate (PCR).” Dineshika Munugoda, a Sri Lankan expatriate, had similar concerns as he wanted to visit his home country with his child. His concerns grew as Qatar imposed a temporary entry ban on travellers from Sri Lanka.
Airline booking offices and travel agents in Oman are also flooded with calls with people seeking clarifications. “With several airlines announcing waivers on date changes, travellers either want to cancel their tickets irrespective of the destination or want to make sure that their travel is hassle-free,” said a senior sales officer at a major travel house in Muscat. Qatar on Sunday temporarily suspended entry of travellers from 14 countries, including India, South Korea, Egypt and Iran.
The temporary suspension of entry to Qatar also extends to Bangladesh, China, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand. Indian passengers travelling to Kuwait have to undergo a complete medical examination and obtain a pre-examination certificate (PCR) from the health centres approved by the Kuwait Embassy in India to confirm they are free from coronavirus. In Oman, the Ministry of Health on Monday said it has imposed institutional or home quarantine for all travellers coming from Egypt with immediate effect.

