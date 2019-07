Muscat: Travellers to the Sultanate are now greeted with a special message on the arrival at the Muscat International Airport.

The message read in English, “If you were to come to the people of Oman, they would have never insulted or abused you.”

It was said by the Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

The message, which has been an initiative of Oman Airports, has been well-received by all visitors to Oman’s international gateway.