Travellers need to be sure before availing of free visa entry

Vinod Nair

The authorities have clarified the eligibility of certain nationalities for free visa entry into the Sultanate. Oman’s Embassy in Cairo said that the conditions for visa-free entry to the Sultanate for 10 days for Egypt nationals include that they must have one of the visas from the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Schengen states, and Japan.
The visitors must have month-long health insurance that includes COVID-19 treatment, a hotel reservation, and a return ticket, and whoever wishes to visit for more than 10 days must obtain a visa issued by one of the approved tourism companies in the Sultanate.

