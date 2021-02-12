Travellers can pick hotels of their choice for isolation

Muscat: Travellers coming to the Sultanate can book any hotel according to their choice for isolation or take advantage of the list of hotels prepared and updated by the Relief and Shelter Sector Operations Center in coordination with the competent authorities, the government confirmed on Friday.

For inquiries about institutional isolation places, travelers can also contact the Relief and shelter sector at 24994267/4266/4265.

It may be noted that several hotels of various rankings have started offering special seven nights packages for institutional isolation, which generally include free three-time meals and airport pick-ups, among others.

All passengers arriving in the Sultanate will have to undergo institutional quarantine as mandated by the Supreme Committee on COVID-19.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday issued a circular to all airlines operating in the Sultanate of Oman.

The circular said, “Based on the decision of the Supreme Committee dealing with (COVID-19) issued in its meeting on February 10, 2021, and based on coordination with the Medical Response and Public Health Sector and the Relief and Shelter Sector, the Civil Aviation Authority would like to inform all airlines operating into the Sultanate of the following.

1. Impose mandatory institutional health isolation for all arrivals to the Sultanate through airports at their own expense.

2. For all flights arriving in Oman starting from Monday, February 15, 2021, at 12pm, the operating airlines are committed to ensuring that there are pre-confirmed hotel reservations for all arrivals on their flights covering the mandatory quarantine for a period of (at least 7 nights).

3. Passengers arriving in Oman can book accommodation at any hotel in Oman, or take advantage of the list of hotels prepared and updated by the competent authorities for institutional isolation and published via the platform of (Oman Vs Covid19).