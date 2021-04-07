Travellers can enter Sultanate with visas issued before SC decision: ROP

Muscat: Based on the Supreme Committee’s decision to restrict entry to the Sultanate for Omanis and residents only, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has clarified that whoever has been issued a visa to date can enter the Sultanate, with the necessity to adhere to the requirements imposed by the concerned authorities.

ROP was responding to queries, especially from expatriates who have visas that are yet to be stamped on passports.