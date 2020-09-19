Things to know before you travel

Muscat: Travel and tourism are slowly getting back on track regaining the vigour and agility that it once had but following a set of safety measures would fetch well in both long and short terms for all concerned.

Travel will see a sudden surge of tourists as people who had been locked down for months wanted to stretch their legs, visit some places other than a screen, and boost the economy.

From social distancing to wearing face masks, from avoiding cramped places to sanitizing and washing hands more often, the travel authorities are advising wanderlust from the Sultanate to adhere to these norms for a safe travel scenario.

The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Tourism to preventive measures against coronavirus in travel and tourism suggest a number of preventive instructions that all must follow.

Use face coverings that are required to board most flights; get a negative COVID-19 test report; self-quarantine or institutional quarantine for passengers on arrival; distancing safely and trusting housekeeping at the hotels; avoiding elevators and using the stairs as far as possible; trying to avoid using a public restroom.

And finally, staying a safe distance from those who don’t follow precautionary measures, including those who aren’t wearing masks are some of the preventive measures for travel, according to travel experts.

Travel offices and tour operators are required to be aware of these guidelines which aim to provide personal protection for all workers in the travel and tourism sector to achieve a balance between the spin of the wheel of normal life and the continuation of precautionary measures.

Precautionary measures taken to prevent COVID 19 virus in the travel offices include training employees in customer interaction procedures and the virus prevention mechanism, as well as physical spacing measures, and maintaining the provision of hygiene, sterilization and personal protective equipment.

It also includes preventive measures before the arrival of the tourist, requesting a medical certificate, making reservations online to avoid the use of paper documents, and ensuring health insurance for all tourists before completing the reservation procedures.

It is recommended to organise trips in small groups not exceeding 15 people for the ease of applying the procedures for physical spacing, and the use of signs on-site to remind the potential passengers about precautions to be followed. All other preventive measures, as are urged by the WHO and other public authorities such as washing hands, social distancing, need to be maintained for a safe and healthy trip.