Travel curbs on cruise ships, tourist visas from tomorrow

Muscat: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has clarified that the non-issuing of visas for those coming to Oman from any countries of the world is not for those who are coming to the country before March 15 and they have tourists visas issued to them earlier and are not tourists from the five countries on which entry is embargoed.

The Sultanate has already announced that it was restricting entry of travelers from five countries, China, South Korea, Italy, Egypt, and Iran.

The Supreme Committee formed by the government to deal with the situation arising due to the spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19) has also decided to stop the entry of the cruise ships to three Omani ports (Muscat, Salalah Port Khasab Port ), which are used for tourism ships from March 15 for a period of 30 days.

In addition to this, all local, regional and international sports of all types as well as conferences, meetings, seminars and tournaments would remain suspended during this period.

These decisions and measures were taken as part of international efforts to deal with the situation arising due to the coronavirus and minimize its further spread. “These decisions would remain effective for 30 days beginning with March 15. The situation would be further evaluated during this period,”

However, the plans of the winter tourism season, which is between September and May every year, would not be affected due to these decisions. They will only effect just the last 30 to 45 days of the season, the statement said.