Travel agency shut for cheating customers

A travel agency has been penalised for repeatedly cheating customers who brought tickets from it in good faith.

The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) said that it ordered the closure of a travel agency in Barka recently following repeated complaints with regards to the violations of the Article 23 and 27 of the Consumer Protection Law promulgated by Royal Decree No 66/2014 and Article 19 of the executive regulations of the law.

PACP received many complaints from customers who booked air tickets from a travel agency in Barka.

“The customers were told at the airport by the airlines that the tickets sold to them were fictitious as the agent had not confirmed the booking by making payments to the airline,” PACP said.

Following up the matter, the manager of the establishment was summoned by the agency and asked to return of the money to the customers.

The case was referred to the Public Prosecution that issued a decision to temporarily close the office.

Often unreported, there have been many instances of travel agents cheating the customers.

“I booked a ticket from an agent for the first time, referred by a friend because he offered competitive prices during a peak season. But at the airport, I was informed that my ticket was cancelled by the agent and the money already refunded to him. The agent was inaccessible and I had to purchase a new ticket at a steep price,” said Vishwa (named changed), one such victim in the capital.

“Later I got to know that there were few other customers with similar experiences from the same agent.”

