Travel agency sealed for cheating with fictitious tickets

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) in Barka recently closed a travel agency following repeated complaints that it violated Article 23 and 27 of the Consumer Protection Law promulgated by Royal Decree No. 66/2014 and article 19 of the executive regulations of the law.

As per the details, the administration received a number of complaints from customers who booked air tickets from a travel agency in Barka.

“The customers were told at the airport by the airlines that the tickets sold to them were fictitious as the agent had not confirmed the booking by making payments to the airline. The agency thus violated the basic principles of credibility and transparency while dealing with its consumers,” PACP said in a statement.

The manger of the establishment was summoned and action was initiated, which included the closure of the agency and return of the money to the customers.

The case was referred to the Public Prosecution that issued a decision to temporarily close the office and suspend its activity until cases are filed against the office.