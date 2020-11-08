Travel advisory for passengers coming to the Sultanate

Muscat: Travelers to Oman are now required to undergo a PCR test within 96 hours before arriving in the country and a second test upon arrival at the airport, starting November 11.

On Arrival in Oman

The requirements for entering the Sultanate through Oman Airports as directed by the Civil Aviation Authority and in coordination with relevant authorities.

All passengers arriving in Oman are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test conducted within 96 hours prior to the scheduled time of arrival in Oman. The COVID-19 PCR test shall be a validated and certified medical test result.

A citizen who tests positive after recovering from COVID-19 is allowed to travel to Oman, after providing proof that he has completed the prescribed quarantine period before taking the COVID-19 PCR test prior to departure for Oman.

Travelers must download Tarassud+ and HMushrif applications before arriving in the country and complete their registration through the following link: https://covid19.moh.gov.om/#/traveler-reg

The quarantine period is seven days from the date of arrival in Oman if the passenger has negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test conducted on arrival and another COVID-19 PCR test conducted on the eighth day. If the passenger does not wish to undertake a COVID-19 PCR test on the eight-day, the quarantine will continue for (14) days from the date of arrival.

Children of age fifteen (15) years and below are exempted from the COVID-19 PCR tests and from the tracking wristband.

Diplomats working at foreign embassies accredited to Oman and diplomats visiting Oman are exempted from the COVID-19 requirements for passengers to and from Oman.

The other requirements issued in the previous circulars shall be implemented.

This circular will enter into effect on November 11.

Before you fly

Before booking a flight, passengers must consider the following requirements:

Omani citizens and residents can travel abroad without pre-approval.

Check the latest COVID-19 travel and testing requirements for your destination.

Consider online check-in, where possible, prior to arrival at the airport to avoid face-to-face contact at the airport

Travelers need to be at the airport at least 3 hours before the official time of departure or 4 hours at most.

Omani citizens must obtain health insurance that covers COVID-19 treatment at the country of arrival

Never travel if you display coronavirus symptoms.

The thermal screening takes place at the airport to identify passengers with fever. If you have a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or higher, you will be asked to undertake a COVID-19 PCR test.

Travelers are reminded to observe the following travel, safety, and health measures:

You must have a valid air ticket to be allowed into the airport terminal building

Do not travel if you feel sick or have a fever.

Wear a face mask at all times while at the airport and during your trip. Face masks must be changed every 4 hours, so please bring enough for your journey

Maintain social distancing of at least 1.5 meters inside the airport terminal.

Check-in online to avoid face-to-face contact at the airport.

Avoid carrying your phone or other items in your hands when going through the check-in process and security checkpoints.

Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces, including mobile phones.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.

Avoid unnecessary contact with others, including handshaking and other greeting gestures.

Meeters and greeters are not allowed into the airport terminal, except for individuals accompanying passengers with special needs (one accompanying individual only)