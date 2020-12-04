Trash tracking satellites help Indonesia tackle marine waste

LUCIE GODEAU

Every year, pounding rains wash away mountains of plastic waste from the streets of Jakarta, with some of it ending up as far away as Bali’s beaches. So scientists are turning to satellites to trace the rubbish and figure out how to tackle the problem.

The archipelago of nearly 270 million people dumps a whopping 620,000 tonnes of plastic into its waterways annually, a figure the government says it wants to cut by two-thirds over the next five years. Scientists hope following the waste’s movement will help them understand the full extent of the problem and decide how best to collect it based on seasonal, wind and water current patterns.

The World Bank-backed project is a collaboration between a team from Indonesia’s maritime affairs ministry and CLS, a subsidiary of France’s space agency.

It is an indication of the issue’s global importance — today, there is an estimated 150 million tonnes of plastic circulating in the world’s oceans, with more being dumped every minute, according to US-based Ocean Conservancy.

Since February, the team have deployed satellite beacons at the mouths of rivers around Jakarta, Bandung in Central Java and Palembang on Sumatra island.

“Today we’re launching GPS beacons to learn how the plastic debris gets into the sea,” says CLS tracking manager Ery Ragaputra, as he tosses a yellow device wrapped in a waterproof cover into the Cisadane river, which empties into the Java Sea near Jakarta.

“These trackers will follow where the trash gathers and where it lands.”

Data collected by the beacons, which have a one-year battery life, are transmitted hourly to a satellite that pings the information to CLS headquarters in France, and then back to screens at Indonesia’s maritime affairs ministry. Initial figures are promising, researchers said. “Ninety per cent of the beacons we have released are beaching after a few hours or a few

days, which is relatively good news as it makes it easier for the Indonesian authorities to collect (the rubbish),” said Jean-Baptiste Voisin, director of CLS’s local subsidiary.

“(But) some waste released six months ago is still drifting, so the debris is still in the ocean,” he added. — AFP

Related