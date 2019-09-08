Main 

Trap cameras capture Arabian Leopards in Dhofar

Muscat: The Wildlife Protection Units of the Directorate General of Environment and Climate Affairs in Dhofar Governorate have installed trap cameras to monitor the movements of the endangered Arabian Leopards in the region.

The Dhofar mountain range is considered the best habitat for leopards in the country. This rugged terrain provides shelters, shade and trapped water, and harbours a wide variety of prey species, in particular in escarpments and narrow wadis. Camera-trap studies have confirmed the continuing presence of leopard in Dhofar’s Jabal Samhan, in the past.

