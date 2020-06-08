Transport sectors stay solid in face of crises: Minister

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, has said that the government of the Sultanate, under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, is sustaining the development of infrastructure that contributes to economic and social growth.

The development march, he explained, upgrades public transport, particularly the expansion of networks of roads and ports along Omani coastline, with emphasis on economically strategic points.

Speaking at a virtual videoconference on Monday about the Ministry of Transport’s contingency plan for this year (2020), Al Futaisi pointed out that transport sectors have become ready to promote economic diversification, raise rates of national manpower recruitment, the generation of new employment opportunities for Omani citizens and the activation of commercial, investment and industrial activities. This, he observed, will secure financial sustainability and economic stability.

The online videoconference saw the participation of representatives of media organisations, under-secretaries of the Ministry, the CEO of Asyad, the CEO of Oman Aviation Group and media personnel. The Minister valued the efforts of all participants in addressing Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and stressed that the Sultanate’s transport sectors are solid in the face of crises and are adapting to emergency situations.

Al Futaisi explained that, in the beginning of this year, the Ministry had approved a certain plan for its projects, but this had to be modified upon the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and the collapse of international oil prices.

The two crises, he said, prompted the Ministry to set priorities for its projects and recruitment plans to help tackle the challenges and achieve the best possible objectives. Accordingly, the Ministry has been keen on executing economic accelerators and maximizing national benefits where possible.

The Minister reaffirmed his ministry will work in close coordination with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the private sector to motivate merchants so that they could take benefit of the Sultanate’s logistics schema to provide local market requirements, expand the scope of their businesses and open up export to regional and international markets.

Acting from this schema, the merchants are also expected to promote innovation and digital transformation, besides fostering cybersecurity, tapping modern advancements in the logistics sector and empowering electronic trade and scholarly research, said the Minister, noting that these are significant factors in realizing competitiveness in the transport sector.

The Minister added that the Ministry of Transport and the Public Authority for Civil Aviation will work in cooperation with Oman Aviation Group and departments concerned to devise an efficient and expedient plan to resume flights to link the Sultanate with the global community by air. All of these entities will work for the recovery of the aviation sector in the Sultanate. The goal, the minister said, is not only to restart and sustain the aviation sector, but also to reschedule aviation routes, restructure previous operational tasks and display models of practical financial, operational, technical and recruitment processes, in addition to institutional governance tallying with global expectations for this vital sector’s target recovery period.

Al Futaisi pointed out that the Ministry will intensify efforts to enable the private sector to play its role through the privatization of some businesses in government firms currently existing in the private sector.

This approach, added the Minister, is based on the rule that any business that is attractive to the private sector should be given priority within the sector itself. Best examples of these are Thamrait-Salalah truck carriageway, Mabela-Bidbid ring road, Burj Al-Sahwa development, ports digital community platform and logistical solutions for rock transport (from Manji and Al-Shuweimiya), among other businesses.

The Ministry will work to upgrade organizational competence through the approval of professional criteria for all sectors of goods and passenger transport, the delivery of world-class services and the Omanisation of jobs in these sectors.

He explained that the Ministry will work toward completing existing projects and opening traffic before the public in remaining sectors of Adam-Haima-Thamrait road and Sharqiya Expressway (Sur-Kamil segment), in addition to other projects under construction.

Al Futaisi said that the Ministry will work in cooperation with its partners in the transport sector to execute other projects, including the rock berth at the Port of Sohar, the expansion of Sohar Port and the operation of 10 mobile portable scales to check excess loads onboard trucks on road networks and the air cargo corridor between Oman and operators of air cargo in Asian continent states.

This is in addition to awarding the vegetable and fruit market project, operation of the land port in Khazaen area, the expansion of Khasab and Shinas harbours for commercial use, the development of Duqm container terminal, the expansion of the general goods station and Salalah containerization hub.

This logistical progress, said Dr Ahmed al Futaisi, reflects the high level of collaboration and integration of efforts of government departments: The Ministry of Transport, the Directorate General of Customs and other ministries concerned. These efforts, he said, enabled the Sultanate’s efforts to become the most competitive in the region in terms of financial cost and time factor, making them on a par with global counterparts. –ONA