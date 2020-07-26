Local Oman 

Transport Ministry opens Ibri-Yanqul Road to traffic

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport today opened Ibri-Yanqul dual carriageway to traffic. The 39-km road begins at Qarn Kabsh area in the Wilayat of Ibri and ends at Al Buwairda area at Sohar-Yanqul junction.

The road serves as a vital link within the Governorate of Al Dhahirah and covers a number of villages like al Aaridh, al Dhuweihra, al Raki and Sayya. It will activate travel, tourism and trade in the governorate.

 

