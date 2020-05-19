Transport Ministry okays smart technology in public transport

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport has issued a decision allowing the authorized pubic transport companies to replace the fixed metres by advanced systems available on smartphones and devices.

The Ministry of Transport on Tuesday said the decision comes within the framework of the efforts made by the ministry to regulate the public transport sector in the Sultanate in accordance with the specifications and procedures set forth by the Land Transport Law and its executive regulation.

The decision stems from the ministry’s keenness to upgrade public transport services in accordance with the international trend to utilize modern technology in an effort to improve customers’ experience to the best international practises.