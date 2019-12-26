Main 

Transport Ministry launches vehicle, cargo shipping services in Lima

Oman Observer

Musandam: The Ministry of Transport announced the launch of a vehicle and cargo shipping service at the sea fishing port in the Niyabat of Lima in the Governorate of Musandam, starting from January 1, 2020.

The ministry said that this step comes after completing the project of transporting vehicles and freight cargo in the port of Lima, which was supervised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in order to deliver services to the Omani citizens and residents in the Sultanate during the prosperous reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4835 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Australian govt in turmoil as court disqualifies deputy PM

Oman Observer Comments Off on Australian govt in turmoil as court disqualifies deputy PM

Winds lash Muscat, rains in wilayats

Oman Observer Comments Off on Winds lash Muscat, rains in wilayats

Omanis to be trained in soft skills

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Omanis to be trained in soft skills