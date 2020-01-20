Main 

Transport Minister meets with OCCI Board members in North Al Batinah

Oman Observer

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, met with the head and members of the Board of Directors of the branch of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in the Governorate of North Al Batinah on Monday.

Present in the meeting were businessmen and representatives of Suhar Industrial Estate (Madayn). The meeting reviewed the conditions of the transport sector in the Governorate of North Al Batinah, highlighting aspirations of businessmen in general and owners of land transport establishments in particular to develop these sectors.

It also addressed challenges and familiarising with the Ministry’s plans and visions regarding transport and the logistical sector.

The meeting also discussed the development of main roads and entrances in the governorate, such as the road leading to Suhar Industrial Estate /Madayn/ as well as the development of the Suhar
Airport building.

Abdullah bin Ali al Shafie, Head of OCCI Branch in the Governorate of North Al Batinah, affirmed during the meeting the necessity of accelerating the pace to create an attractive environment
for the owners of land transport establishments in light of the increase in commercial and economic activities in the Governorate of North Al Batinah. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5010 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

RNOV Shabab Oman II heads to Lisbon

Oman Observer Comments Off on RNOV Shabab Oman II heads to Lisbon

Dust storm, low visibility in Dhofar, Al Wusta

Oman Observer Comments Off on Dust storm, low visibility in Dhofar, Al Wusta

‘Smile like the sun’ drew Princess to her university love

Oman Observer Comments Off on ‘Smile like the sun’ drew Princess to her university love