Transport minister inspects Al Sharqiyah Expressway

Sur: Engineer Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology on Sunday inspected the second part of the second phase of Al Sharqiyah Expressway and the suite of the proposed port at Sur Industrial Estate.

During the visit, the minister reviewed the implementation of the remaining 40-km portion of the road located between the Wilayat of Al Kamil Wal Wafi and the Wilayat of Sur. He was briefed on the workflow at the project and the reasons for delay in completing the project. He urged the implementing company to speed up the implementation rate so that the road will be opened to traffic shortly.

Al Sharqiyah Expressway is one of the significant national roads in the Sultanate as it links Muscat Governorate to North and South Al Sharqiyah governorates and crosses the governorates of Al Dakhiliyah and Al Wusta leading to Dhofar Governorate. Besides, it serves a number of adjoining wilayats.

The implementation of the dual Al Sharqiyah Expressway came as a solution to the issue of increasing traffic on the existing single-lane road.

A 206 km section out of a total of 246 km have already been opened to traffic so far. The road involves two tunnels, overpasses, service roads and other essential facilities.

The minister of transport, communications and information technology also paid a visit to the Sur Industrial Estate during which inspected the location of the proposed port. He was briefed by officials from the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) on the location and components of the proposed port. — ONA

