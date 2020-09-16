Transom SATS Cargo wins key certification for pharma logistics

MUSCAT, SEPT 16 – Transom SATS Cargo, the main handler of air cargo at Muscat International Airport, has achieved IATA’s Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma), an industry leading certification that safeguards the integrity of healthcare products across the air cargo ecosystem.

The certification recognises the quality of Transom SATS’ operations, world-class facilities, state-of-the-art technology and warehouses, and industry best practices to ensure that all pharmaceutical shipments meet the highest international standards for handling Pharmaceutical Logistics. The achievement confirms the consistency of medical product handling services and the quality of air cargo services in line with TRANSOM’s vision to provide exceptionally high standards in all areas.

Achieving CEIV Pharma certification is a major step towards reaching Total Quality Management in air cargo operations and enabling capabilities to focus on the safety and security of pharmaceutical shipments. CEIV Pharma is one of the most important international certifications granted to air cargo companies and recognises their commitment to meeting strict standards set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It helps them better manage their operations and raise efficiency levels to achieve international specifications while expanding business scopes to achieve additional international certifications in the years ahead.

Eng Naif al Abri, Acting CEO of TRANSOM, said that obtaining CEIV Pharma certification was an important achievement for Transom and fits within the company’s framework to achieve the highest quality standards and services for commercial expansion and to enable airports across the country to position Oman to become a global transshipment hub. Aligned with the strategic plans set by Oman Aviation Group as part of the National Aviation Strategy 2030, it includes improving air cargo capabilities and empowering the logistics sector through a comprehensive air cargo and logistics strategy.

“We aim to develop our services with a strong commitment to applying the highest international standards — most importantly those focused on quality, security and safety management — in a manner that contributes to raising the performance level of all services. We are continuously working to enhance our operations to meet growing demand and investing in advanced technologies to provide high-quality, professional services that meet our customers’ requirements and aspirations,” said Al Abri.

S T Tan, CEO of Transom SATS Cargo, explains, “These certifications reflect our level of commitment to air cargo as we apply international best practices for quality management systems. They allow us to further develop our capabilities, especially with the development of advanced facilities characterised by state-of-the-art technology and global capabilities. Certification confirms that the necessary procedures have been implemented so we can progress at a steady pace towards industry leadership and sustainability in the field of air cargo services.”

Transom SATS Cargo operates a cargo terminal of 32,000 square metres with an annual handling capacity of 350,000 tonnes. Transom SATS Cargo plays a vital role enhancing air cargo capabilities in the Sultanate and enabling economic diversification and growth. Transom’s air cargo routes and volumes are rapidly expanding and a strategic vision is in place to raise the total volume of air cargo throughput from the current 240,000 tonnes to more than 730,000 tonnes per year by 2030, and subsequently 1.5 million tonnes per year by 2040 at Muscat International Airport.

