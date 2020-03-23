TRANSOM activates crisis management team on COVID-19

Muscat: In line with current developments regarding the prevailing health condition on COVID-19, TRANSOM has taken precautionary measures and activated its Crisis Management Committee.

TRANSOM’s Crisis Management Committee follows a comprehensive strategy that contributes to maintaining a secured performance of the various operations at all airports in the Sultanate at the highest possible health and safety standards.

Under the lead of TRANSOM Handling an undisrupted ground operation is secured. For the safety of its guests and employees, continuous sterilization of all interaction areas has been introduced as well as advanced scanners to detect the possible infection with “Coronavirus”. Crucial to the sudden change in flight schedule, leading to a reduced number of flights, was close cooperation with the airlines and the fast response of TRANSOM with a dynamic resource management plan.

TRANSOM Catering – as the main provider of catering services at Muscat International Airport – operates one of the largest kitchens in the Sultanate equipped with the highest food safety standards. A major focus has been given to further raise the level of protection for all employees in the kitchen as well as its equipment, especially those that are used internationally to ensure the health and safety of everyone. By applying a prudent procurement strategy, TRANSOM Catering has protected an uninterrupted supply over the upcoming period.

Dr. Khalfan Said Al-Shueili – CEO of TRANSOM – said, “We quickly reacted and developed an accurate mechanism to deal with the developments related to the virus. Our top priority is our concern for the health and safety of our guests and colleagues.” Further, he added, “Preserving the safety of our staff and guests is crucial, but we additionally keep a high focus on the operational stability and sustainability of our business. This unprecedented situation puts big pressure on my organization, but I am confident that with joint initiatives we will overcome this challenging period.”