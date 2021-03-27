Transforming date seeds into an oil and gas drilling necessity

By Ruqaya al Kindi –

Many of us get rid of date palm kernel after eating the fruit, and most of us never thought that this part that ends up in the trash may actually be an important by-product that can benefit the country in a massive and transformative way.

Two Omani female innovators, Tasnim al-Dawudi and Salma al-Sudiri from the National University of Science and Technology have worked hard to turn the date pit into an exceptional product that has economic value.

The two managed to create a technology that will convert the date kernels into oil-based mud that can be used in oil well drilling operations.

They came up with the idea after reviewing the most important challenges facing oil and gas companies during the drilling process. “These companies use water-based mud on a large scale as fluid for drilling oil wells. Using the said product, however, caused massive problem and delay in the drilling process. Therefore, companies resort to using better alternatives that are of high quality, and to date, that is Oil-based mud that works very efficiently and over a period of time much less than water-based mud,” Tasnim said.

Tasnim pointed out that acquiring oil-based mud however causes an issue among oil company because they are expensive. While they wanted a high-quality product, they cannot be relied upon permanently.

From this standpoint, she explained, “We came up with an idea to find a product equivalent in quality to this oil product, but with a lower value, and most importantly, environmentally friendly.”

Banking on their experience as innovators, both is happy to share that the product they developed is now being used in the oil and gas sector.

“We have obtained certified results that have been made by the companies who specialise in this field,” Tasnim shared.

Salma and Tasnim’s product has four basic features that excel in the actual product. Its price is 20% less than the original product.

“The product is manufactured from environmental waste, which reduces the cost or price of production, unlike the original product that is manufactured as one of the heavy oil derivatives that is known for its high cost,” Tasnim explained.

The added environmental value is another feature of the product. “Our product is an environment-friendly product because it is made from environmental waste that has the property of self-decomposition (it cannot cause harmful environmental effects) unlike the original product that is not self-decomposing and cannot be classified as an environmentally friendly product,” she added.

The percentage of odours in the product ranges from (0-0.5%), which is one of the most important positive features of the product. “This is because all petroleum products are characterized by their strong nuisance odours. The continuous exposure to these products and in concentrated and large quantities leads to health problems like sinus infections. While the low smell content of our product ensures safety while handling it,” she added.

“We are extremely thankful to some companies that opened up their laboratories for our tests and experiments”, Salma said.

Companies like Mohammed Al-Barwani (MB) was supportive from the start of this project until the moment. Sultan Qaboos University, also, allowed us to use the laboratory, in addition to Petroleum Development of Oman (PDO), one of the leading oil and gas companies in Oman, moreover, that assisted us by proving chemical supply and some advice,” Salma added.

The biggest challenge in this project is the process of converting the product from a laboratory field to a real experimental test and this step needs to have good experience and financial supply. We are still not funded to move on with this step.

Both shared that, unfortunately, they are currently in a pause.

“We reached a level that of achievement that we are proud of but the oil companies are imposing tough measures and extremely high standards to reach their level. Not only they refuse to fund our projects, but they also expect us to compete with international products without any support,” they said.

“This step, therefore, needs companies’ confidence and allowing small Omani companies to enter this big mart, which may lead to great success and high economic value,” she added.

“Our latest achievement is that we won the gold medal with honours in the best environmental project in the world at the Global Innovation Exhibition in Genève (April 2019) with the support of the Oman Authority for Partnership and Investment,” she added.

In the future, “We hope to open our own factory for the production of Oil-base mud. We, also, hope to get official documentation of our efforts, and have the necessary support to convert the product from laboratory filed to a real experimental test,” she said.