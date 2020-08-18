Transfer of expat staff within same group allowed

Employers in the private sector will now be able to assign their expatriate staff to work in establishments registered under the same company as per certain conditions, said the Ministry of Manpower.

Some of the conditions put forward by the ministry are that the establishments must be operating in the tourism sector.

Establishments must be owned by the same employer or partners.

The delegated expatriate must practice the same licensed profession or work and the establishment must have achieved its Omanisation target.

The period of this assignment must not exceed three months at a time and not in professions that have been banned for expatriates or set aside for Omanis.

This initiative suggested by the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit (Tanfeedh) is aimed at enhancing the flexibility of the non-Omani workforce movement among establishments registered under the same entity.

It also aims to allow the recruitment of a non-Omani workforce with temporary licenses in some specialized professions.

The ISFU has been making efforts to find a long-term solution on this issue by granting expatriates the freedom of movement, which will also help companies to employ additional workforce