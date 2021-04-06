Training workshop to curb spread of rumours

Muscat: Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Minister of Information said that rumours and false news pose risk to the society which is gathering its strength to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that rumours send negative messages and wrong information that distort the scientific conceptions and hampers the government’s efforts to spread awareness about the virus.

Speaking at a virtual training workshop organized by the ministry of information represented by the Government Communication Centre and the Media Training Centre, the minister of information said the previous period witnessed a lot of rumours about the Covid-19 vaccines which made some people sceptic about the vaccine and reluctant to take it special old people which put their lives at risk

The two-day training workshop is aimed at increasing awareness about the dangers of rumours, false news and misleading information and how to fight them amid the spread of false news on the digital media.

The training workshop focused on the news accounts on various social networking sites.

It is worth noting that the Government Communication Centre and Oman vs Corona account dealt with more than 70 coronavirus-related rumours during the period between March 2020 and March 2021. — ONA