Traditional fishing fetches 300,000 tonnes of catch

MUSCAT, DEC 10 – About 294,300 tonnes of fish was landed by traditional fishery methods in the Sultanate by the end of August 2019, with a decrease of 4.6 per cent compared to same period of 2018, according to preliminary figures issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The highest amount of fish was landed in Al Wusta Governorate with 98,100 tonnes, followed by Sharqiyah South Governorate with 68,900 tonnes.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries said earlier that the current artisan boat fleet in the Sultanate is not commensurate with the aspirations of the Omani youth as these boats lack comfortable and safe means, have limited fishing capabilities, a sailing period of not more than a few hours per day, and a low-quality catch, which results in limited returns that do not meet the needs and targets.

For this, the ministry launched recently the advanced boats programme. The programme is to introduce 270 advanced fishing boats by 2023 in lengths ranging from 10 metres to less than 14 metres with specifications that correspond to the required standards of fishing, and provide appropriate work conditions for the fishermen, which enables them practise fishing as their main work and source of income.

The programme comes as a result of Tanfeeth labs within the framework of the national trend aimed at promoting economic diversification, by facilitating the field for fishermen, job seekers and young graduates of maritime and vocational colleges through the introduction of a fleet of advanced boats equipped with modern and advanced fishing techniques and equipment characterised by a high economic return.

