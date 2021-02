MUMBAI: Telecom disruptions forced India’s National Stock Exchange to shut all trading on Wednesday, leaving investors stranded ahead of the crucial expiry of monthly derivative contracts.

The NSE is the world’s largest derivatives bourse by volume and the third-largest stock exchange globally in terms of the number of equity trades, according to its annual report here.

The stock exchange had faced a similar systems glitch in 2017 that led to a five-hour-long shutdown here, prompting the market regulator to call for a review of the bourse’s contingency plans.

“(Trading in) all the segments have been closed at 1140 IST and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved’’, the NSE said in a statement on Wednesday.

— Reuters