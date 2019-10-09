Trading exposes Omani firms to new technologies

The emerging opportunities for Omani businesses in international markets are immense. To help existing and potential Omani exporters, as well as the wider business community, take advantage of everything the international market has to offer, Ithraa has organised Oman Export Week 2019 (OEW19) during October 27-31 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

In the lead up to this event we are interviewing OEW19 workshop presenters, giving them the chance to preview their workshop themes.

So, in no more than 30 seconds, tell us your elevator pitch. Who are you and what do you do?

I’m Khalid al Haribi (pictured), a social entrepreneur who is passionate about sustainability and emerging technologies. I’m also the Founder and Managing Director of Impact Integrated, an Artificial Intelligence focused tech start-up.

Can you tell us about your OEW19 workshop and what can attendees expect to learn from the session?

The OEW19 audience should expect a venture into the curious world of branding for businesses interested in exporting. Paul Ross and I will be sharing thoughts about purpose, and the significance of aligning it with Oman’s business and economic objectives. This will lead us onto the power of storytelling, and how local firms can tell compelling stories to an increasingly globalised audience. It’ll be a lot of fun.

Do you think there is an awakening going on with start-ups and small businesses? They’re starting to see there are opportunities out there. How can we encourage people who don’t see themselves as exporters, but have the potential?

Yes, I think there is an awakening going on in the local start-up community, and the best way to create synergy with export promotion is aligning it with our legacy, our history.

Don’t forget, there were global entrepreneurs among our ancestors and by capitalising on this we can regain the competitive positioning they forged.

How can a small business know when it’s ready to export? What are the boxes they need to tick before taking the plunge?

Every enterprise with a great product or service can become an exporter. We live in a global village that’s witnessing the rise of micro multi-national corporations. Just look at what’s going on with businesses in Malaysia — they consider the world to be potential customers.

How do you see global trading patterns changing in the future?

Global trading patterns are changing mainly because of the fourth industrial revolution. For example, logistics and manufacturing are being impacted by additive manufacturing and 3D printing.

Then there are other emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and Internet of Things — they’re disrupting not just global supply chains but also production at the local level. This is creating a shift in traditional trading based global partnerships.

Do you think overseas business leads to fresh ideas and innovation, helping upgrade products and services?

Yes, absolutely. Trading internationally offers local companies an opportunity to be exposed to new technologies, innovation, best practice and great ideas — which then helps them create improved products and services, better serving the needs of customers. It’s a win-win scenario. And don’t forget, local talent want to work for firms that are active on the international scene.