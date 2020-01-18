Trading activity on MSM buoyant

The MSM 30 Index rose last week on improved trading activity as most of the corporate financial results for FY19 poured in. Furthermore, the de-escalation in regional geopolitical tensions also helped in supporting the market. Omanis and GCC investors were net buyers of $3.1m worth of securities in the two trading days for the week, absorbing selling pressure from foreign and Arab investors.

The MSM30 Index closed the week up by 2.1 per cent w-o-w. All sub-indices closed up as well, led by the Industrial Index which closed up by 2.94 per cent w-o-w, followed by the Financial Index at 1.87 per cent w-o-w and Services Index at 0.85 per cent w-o-w. The MSM Shariah Index also closed up by 1.68 per cent w-o-w.

The board of directors of Alizz Islamic bank have approved the merger with Oman Arab Bank. The actual swap ratio will be based on the net asset value as per the audited financial results for the period of 2019.

Dhofar Generating Company announced that the Tax Authority has finalised Company’s tax assessment with additional tax of RO 275.5k and RO 107.9k for 2013 and 2014, respectively. The company is applying for an objection under Article 160 of the tax law. However, as a matter of prudence the company has provided the entire amount in the financial statement of 2019 under IFRS.

Inflation in Oman in the month of November declined by 0.22 per cent YoY while the same on a m-o-m basis was down by 0.13 per cent. Drop in inflation on a YoY basis was largely because of drop in prices of transport, housing & water and clothing and foot wear mainly. Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices however were up by 2.02 per cent during November on a YoY basis.

2019 initial net earnings announced by 92 companies so far, as per MSM, with a fiscal year ending December 30, showed an increase of 3.7 per cent YoY (i.e. RO 20m) at RO 566.6m in 2019 compared to RO 546.4m in 2018. Sector wise, the Service Sector posted highest growth in profit at 39.4 per cent to RO 148.2m compared to RO 106.3m in 2018. Financial sector earnings dropped by 3.5 per cent to RO 380m in 2019 compared to RO 393.9m in 2018. Drop in financial sector earnings was led by drop in income of the banking and leasing sector which in 2019 witnessed a drop of 6.4 per cent and 28.6 per cent, respectively. While the earnings of the industrial sector dropped by 16.8 per cent to RO 38.4m in 2019 compared to RO 46.2m in 2018.

All GCC financial markets closed up led by Dubai Financial Market (2.87 per cent)

Kuwait last week unveiled budget proposals that forecast a wider deficit for the year starting April 1, outlining fiscal plans that include a drop of more than 6 per cent in revenue while keeping spending unchanged. The deficit is projected at KWD 9.2 bn ($30.3bn), above the current year’s estimate of KWD 8.27bn. The budget plan also says spending in 2020-2021 is estimated at KWD 22.5 bn, unchanged from the current year’s forecast. Revenue is seen at KWD 14.8 bn compared to KWD 15.81 bn in the current budget while oil income is expected to reach KWD 12.9 bn, down from the current year’s estimate of KWD 13.86 bn. Calculations are based on oil at $55 a barrel, the same as in the current year.

At the end of 2019, the market capitalisation of GCC bourses stood at $2.93 trillion, aided by the meteoric growth in the market capitalisation of Saudi Bourse because of Aramco. Market capitalisation of Saudi Arabia accounted for 81 per cent of the total at $2.38 trillion. Second most capitalised market in GCC was Qatar at $144 bn followed by Abu Dhabi and Kuwait at $139bn and $114bn for 3rd and 4th position, respectively.

The US consumer price inflation rate climbed to 2.3 per cent year-on-year in December 2019 from 2.1 per cent in the previous month and in line with market consensus. That was the highest rate since October 2018, boosted by a sharp rebound in energy costs (3.4 per cent vs -0.6 per cent in November). Food inflation, however, eased to 1.8 per cent from 2.0 per cent. Additional price increases were recorded for medical care commodities, medical care services and shelter. The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, was unchanged at 2.3 per cent. (Courtesy: U-Capital)

