Traders to get overview of overseas opportunities

MUSCAT: The emerging opportunities for Omani businesses in overseas markets are immense. To help existing and potential Omani exporters as well as the wider business community take advantage of everything the international market has to offer, ‘Ithraa’, in partnership with SV Pittie Sohar Textiles and ASYAD, is organising Oman Export Week (OEW19) during October 27– 31 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

To be held under the patronage of Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, OEW19 aims to provide realistic guidance to Omani businesses looking to enter export markets, as well as help current exporters expand their international footprint.

“From car batteries, fragrances, furniture and fibre optic cables to footwear, marble, ceramics, honey products, confectionary and more, every day Omani exporters are succeeding in international markets. However, many more possibilities await. In fact, there’s probably no topic more important to an Omani CEO today than how they grow their business, and if you talk about where growth is going to come from in the next decade, it’s going to be in harnessing overseas opportunities,” explained Nasima al Balushi, Ithraa’s Director-General of Investment and Exports.

Delivered by leading international and local experts, the five-day workshop will help over 500 registered attendees identify routes to international markets, understand the importance of product design and packaging, discover the power of digital marketing and m-commerce, and get to grips with how social media contributes to building an international brand.

“OEW19 has been carefully crafted to focus on the opportunities and trends that are redefining what it means to be an exporter in today’s competitive global market. It’s all about encouraging more Omani businesses to take the first steps towards going global,” pointed out al Balushi.

While exporting extends a company’s market, boosts turnover and reduces reliance on a domestic customer base, it is not always an easy option with challenges ranging from overcoming exchange rate fluctuations and dealing with cultural, legal and language barriers to meeting labelling requirements and coping with extended payment terms to maintaining a healthy cash flow.

He admits that while identifying international opportunities is one thing, being able to capitalise on them is another entirely. — ONA

