Trade hopes cut demand for gold; oil bought again

The below summary highlights futures positions and changes made by hedge funds across 24 commodities futures up until last Tuesday, November 5. The reporting period covered a week where trade deal optimism continued to run high with stocks and bond yields both rising while the prospect for further US rate cuts continued to deflate.

Just two months ago the appetite for key commodities among speculators, i.e. leveraged money managers or hedge funds, hit rock bottom. Back then the net-long across the 24 major futures tracked in this report dropped to a record low of just 38k lots. While the Bloomberg Commodity Index since then has only managed to recover by 2.2 per cent the net-long has nevertheless jumped and last week it reached 587k lots, a 15-week high.

Conflicting news on tariffs roll back created a very volatile week for gold and silver. Ahead of Thursdays additional weakness the net longs in both had been cut primarily through increases in gross short positions. In gold the gross short jumped by 15 per cent to 31k lots, a 22-week high.

Both metals have been challenged by the recent rise in bond yields which have cut the total amount of negative yielding debt globally to $11.6 trillion, a one-third reduction since the August 28 peak. The improved outlook for has also led to a reduction in US rate cut expectations.

Despite its worst weekly decline since November 2016 gold has yet to break any major technical levels. Using retracement levels from the run up since May the levels we focus on are $1,448/oz, $1,413/oz and most importantly $1,380/oz, the range top between 2014 and June this year.

Continued copper buying reduced the net-short to 18k lots, the lowest since April 30. Another sign that the market is sensing a change in the outlook and with that reduced appetite from macro funds to hold short copper positions as a hedge against an economic slowdown. However having failed last week to break above the 200-day moving average at $2.7280/lb and with the speculative short much reduced the short-term outlook could now become more challenging.

Bets on rising energy prices rose by more than 100k lots in the week to November 5. Trade optimism and the prospect for further Opec supply cuts supported a third weekly increase in WTI (+12k lots) and Brent (+28k lots) crude oil longs. During the past three weeks funds have bought 109k lots, still less than the 180k lots that was sold the previous three weeks.

A November chill across the eastern US has helped lift natural gas prices and demand and as a result the net-short was halved last week.

Speculators cut short positions in Arabica coffee by 30 per cent as the market tightens on concerns adverse weather in Brazil will lower yields.

Hedge funds have due to the forward curve structure been holding a profitable net-short in coffee since 2017. The short periods of recovery during this time has mainly been driven by short-covering and whether this time is any different remains to be seen. Support has however started to emerge with the outlook for a rising supply deficit into the 2019-2020 season from a surplus the previous period.

The cotton short more than doubled ahead of Friday’s price supportive WASDE report in which it delivered a bigger-than-expected cut to US and global supplies.

Dollar sold against commodity and EM currencies

Speculators sold dollars for a third consecutive week with the long against ten IMM currency futures falling by $0.4 billion to $12.3 billion, a ten-week low. The continued risk appetite being driven by hopes for a growth stabilising trade deal helped support demand for commodity and EM currencies.

The Greenback did enjoy some buying as well on the back of continued selling of CHF, JPY and not least EUR.

Leveraged fund positions in bonds, stocks and VIX

Heavy selling was seen across financial futures markets from bonds to stocks. Volatility sellers remained out in force, selling another 16k lots of VIX futures to take the net short to a fresh record of 204k lots.

(Ole S Hansen – Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank)