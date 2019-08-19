Tracking helps save costs on municipal vehicles

MUSCAT, AUGUST 19 – With the full implementation of vehicle tracking system, Muscat Municipality has succeeded in ensuring better management of its vehicles. “In its early stages, the system achieved positive results, by reducing the number of kilometres travelled by the municipal vehicles. It recorded savings exceeding 800,000 km,” the municipality said in a statement. Since its inauguration in 2014, the distance travelled by vehicles declined substantially to reach 9,270,716 km.

The first phase of the landfill tracking system included 332 vehicles in various municipal units divided into 105 heavy vehicles and 227 light vehicles.

This phase was implemented in accordance with an agreement that lasted for three years.

However, the positive results achieved by this stage contributed to the decision to extend the contract for two years.

The second phase also included 332 vehicles — 187 light vehicles and 145 heavy vehicles.

The year 2016 recorded a significant decrease in the number of kilometres to reach 8,516,727 km.

“The municipality continues to implement the vehicle tracking system. A tender has been awarded to one of the specialised companies in management systems,” the statement said.

The system has also guaranteed a lower rate of accidents in all vehicles equipped with this system.

“The idea of the system is to use information technology to rationalise the use of vehicles belonging to the municipality and determine their actual location continuously and monitor all their movements,” the statement said.

The GPRS network system also helps the authorities know the whereabouts and

routes the vehicles. The system also tracks maintenance of these vehicles and thereby reduces their operating expenses.

The vehicle tracking system aims to save all vehicle trip data and operating hours.

“It monitors vehicle movements through past and present traceability, reduces accidents and optimises vehicle utilisation while improving driver performance, thereby increasing labour productivity, saving maintenance costs, reducing fuel consumption and protecting vehicles from theft,” the statement said.

