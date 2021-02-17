Tracking down the Sifah-Qurayat trail

By Rumpa Mitra –

The year 2020 was not normal, and without a doubt has disappointed a lot of travel enthusiasts. We were all confined to our homes due to the pandemic. But towards the end of the year when the restrictions were relaxed, I finally had the time to accomplish some of the hiking trails that were on my checklist.

I’d been hearing for sometime about the Sifah-Qurayat trail. Because of its level of difficulty, not a lot of people have attempted it but I had set my eyes on it because I was told it was one of the most beautiful coastal hikes.

Sifah is one of the fishing villages with long beaches and because it’s closest to Muscat, has become very famous as a camping escape. On the other hand, Qurayat is another small fishing town located 83 km southwest of Muscat by car. It is adjacent to the town of Sur, Dima W’attayeen and Al Amerat and has also been known for amazing landscapes and great terrains.

Both the villages can actually be explored by taking the hiking trails along the coast. The hike is 21 km one way route. We planned to start from Sifah beach and end at Qurayat. It is not a loop trail so you need to work out the logistics well. At the end point at Qurayat, we had arranged a boat in which we can come back to Sifah beach where our car was parked. Our guide Munther al Jaabri (@Hola_Oman on Instagram) is well-experienced in this trail and had taken care of all arrangements meticulously.

Initial part of the hike was quite easy, 3-4 kms walk in the pebble beach. Then came the coastal mountains which were about 100-150 mts in elevation. Since this trail is not thoroughly explored, there are no markers or indicators. One needs to stay focused and look for the pathways.

Since it is an unfrequented path, we noticed several wildlife along the way. From meeting mountain goats to snakes, there are also reports of sightings of foxes among other wild animals in the area.

Since it is quite a long hike, we started the hike early at 6:30 am. This is to make sure that we have a kinder temperature and since it’s still winter, the conditions were favourable. Earlier reports indicated that the hike can be more challenging in the summer because there are barely any place for shade.

The hike took us on top of mountains, in between coves and canyons and some of the most beautiful hidden beaches. Most of the hidden beaches on this side have crystal clear waters fading into a beautiful turquoise the farther it goes.

At the base of each mountain is a completely unexplored breathtaking beach. Even from the high mountains one can see the turtles in the water. Twice we took the much needed breaks in these serene beaches.

Suffice to say, it is a trip that definitely needs a high level of athletism and would not recommend for newbie hikers as you have to develop the stamina to conquer the challenging trail.

While we started the hike at 6:30, we covered the 21 km pathway by 1:30 pm. The 45-minute walk on flatland somehow helped us conquer the last kilometres. We were all overjoyed to complete this challenging trail in less than 7 hours.

By the time we reached Qurayat, our boat man was already waiting for us with the mouthwatering biryani lunch. After the sumptuous lunch, we took a 20-minute boat ride back to Sifah.

This hike will give you ample photo opportunities and our guide Majid was kind enough to be our photographer.

For those experience hikers looking for new trails to explore, these is definitely a must-try but make sure that you have all the preparations and do it when the weather is still colder.