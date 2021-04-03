Tracing Oman’s journey through media events

Ashok Suvarna, the erstwhile Executive Director of NPA GROUP (Oxygen, MediaOne, NPA Events) speaks to Kabeer Yousuf on how eventful the journey of Oman has been in his nearly 4 decades of stay in the country. He was closely connected to the local media, event management and Public Relations scenario.

He arrived in Oman on September 25, 1983 at 5 pm. The sun was setting throwing crimson around as he was transported from the then Seeb International Airport to Hamriya by the time. The first thing that his eyes stuck upon as his car moved past several roundabouts was that there were hardly any flyovers and the Hamriya flyover work was just beginning.

“In my first 5 years as an Assistant Financial Controller with Nasser Lashko Group of Companies in their construction division, I was witnessing Oman growing by leaps and bounds. In 1983, a very prestigious Palace was getting ready, Al Bustan Palace, where the first GCC meeting was supposed to be held. All GCC heads of states were to attend the meeting. I still remember we used to sneak into the construction area to see the palace. That was the new landmark of Oman then. Eventually, it got converted to the Intercontinental Hotel. That was the time when construction was at its peak, but gradually this reduced and in 1987-88, it has come down drastically. My tenure was getting over by that time with Nasser Lashko Group.”

While he was looking for a new opening he happened to meet Anis Essa Mohammed al Zedjali of National Publishing and Advertising LLC (NPA). That was the beginning of his pretty long career in media. In 1989, he joined NPA and recently in 2021, he retired at the age of 63 after 32 years of service with the NPA Group.

In an emotional tone, he said he was privileged to get an opportunity to venture out from advertising agency to event management company to media buying agency — viz, Mediaone. “We have created 4 different verticals out of NPA. In 2004, we got the responsibility of publishing and handling the “Wings of Oman” National Airline Oman Air’s inflight Magazine. Till to date we are continuing to produce under the guidance of Oman Air’s Communication and Marketing team. Also, feel proud to say we have won “Best Inflight Magazine” award for the same in the year 2015. During my tenure, I was lucky to have met great personalities like the late Indian President Shankar Dayal Sharma, late President Pranab Mukherjee, late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the list is endless.”

Many prestigious events were organised under his expertise which include theatres shows, plays like Dear Liar with Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar — poetic gazal and songs evenings, entertainment eEvents like Ustad late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan show, Johnny Lever show, Ghulam Ali, Abida Parveen and the like. Exhibitions like MF Hussain’s paintings and many other painting exhibitions at various venues. We have also handled the corporate events launch of prestigious brands like Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, BMW, Infiniti, Mercedes and Bentley Bentagya apart from most of the launch of power plants in Oman.

“I will never forget one of the most prestigious and a landmark exhibition of Rembrandt’s work — “Rembrandt in Oman” at Grand Hyatt for a month. It was highly appreciated for which we have won two prestigious awards from USA as well as UAE as best Exhibition Display Award.

That would have not been possible without the support of Abdullah al Salmi and his entire team of Al Salmi Library. I will cherish the memory for a long time.

Feeling proud to say that Grand Hyatt Ballroom converted to museum.”

He was also the head of Marketing and Advertising of newspapers under the principal company and he feels he was privileged to have had an opportunity to work under late Shaikh Essa bin Mohammed al Zadjali which helped him learn a lot from him that he considers him as his Guru (mentor).

“I will cherish my memories with the Zadjali family for their support and it would not have been possible without the unstinted support, encouragement and appreciation of Anis Essa Zadjali and Said bin Mohammed bin Rashid al Juma’’, avers Ashok.

Oman is a very peaceful place to live for all expats. It has it’s own beauty and texture well blended with culture and heritage. It’s people are it’s greatest ambassadors. I am sure, once you live here, it is very difficult to forget Oman. I have made many friends here and consider them as my asset.

“For me, Oman is my Karma Bhoomi (work place) and India is my Janma bhoomi (birth place). I have spent more of my life here than I have in India. Nearly 4 decades is a long time compared to 26 years in India. This has been a blessed place for me and my wife. I can comfortably say that I’ve had a remarkable and memorable journey. It was a rich and fulfilling professional life in NPA Group. I am leaving Oman with a heavy heart. I have got love, affection and support across Omanis as well as my business associates and my colleagues and my friends.”

“My great salute to late Sultan Qaboos and His Majesty Haitham bin Tarik. I wish him good health and great success. I am confident that he will carry the legacy of HM Qaboos and will do the best for Oman and people of Oman. Also, I want to wish this land and its people all the very best. This is a place that is very welcoming to all, and it’s peaceful and tolerant nature has compelled many who came to work here and have retired, to harbor fond memories. My good wishes are always there for Oman and Omani people.”

“This has been my memorable journey in this wonderful land of Oman. I definitely will cherish the memories of association with several organisations, many CEOs, marketing stalwarts, publishing houses, newspapers, radio and TV stations. All my business associates, our clients, “Ashok pauses adding that “for me, retiring at 63 feels appropriate! Though I have retired from 9 to 5 job. I will be shuttling in and out of Oman.”