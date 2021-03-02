TRA seeks feedback to make Sultanate cloud computing hub

The Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA) has invited views from the public to streamline the operations of data centres and cloud computing, as it seeks to make the sultanate a regional hub.

“The TRA invites all relevant parties to submit written comments with regard to the issues addressed in this consultation document. This consultation is open for all stakeholders to submit their comments’’, the statement said.

Data centre offers physical and virtual space for companies to store and manage their servers and data infrastructure, while cloud computing makes it easier to simplify and streamline operations, TRA said.

The feedback has to be submitted in a hard or soft copy before March 15.

TRA said it is appropriate to develop specific local data centres and cloud computing framework that will benefit both the industry and the users.

It seeks to provide clarity and regulatory certainty on the rights and obligations of the providers and users of Data centres and cloud computing services, establish a clear regulatory basis to manage potential security risks connected with the use of cloud services, encourage data centres and cloud services and encourage investment in local Data centres and cloud industry.